IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 256,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,057. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.