IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08. IDACORP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 256,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 70.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

