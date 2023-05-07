Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,302 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after buying an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Illumina by 188.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN opened at $199.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.59.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

