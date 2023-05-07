Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

