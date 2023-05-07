Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.
Incyte Trading Up 0.6 %
INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
