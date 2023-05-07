Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $125,169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.