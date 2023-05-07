Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $125,169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

