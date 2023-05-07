IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.0154

IndiGG (INDI) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $59,264.67 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

