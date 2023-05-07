Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.
Infinera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Infinera by 114.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
