Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Infinera by 114.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.