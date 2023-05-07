Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.

Infinera Trading Up 0.6 %

INFN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Infinera has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. Infinera’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 578,424 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 176,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

