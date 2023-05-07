Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinera stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Infinera by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 194,200 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 732,125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Infinera by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Infinera by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

