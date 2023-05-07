Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.64-2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.74 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,022,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $60.39.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.