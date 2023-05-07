InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

