Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Buys $10,668.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) Director Herbert C. Buie bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405,911 shares in the company, valued at $10,825,646.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 4.0 %

SBSI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $875.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

