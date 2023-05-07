InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.37 million. InterDigital also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.19-$1.29 EPS.

InterDigital Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $7.36 on Friday, hitting $80.70. 975,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.