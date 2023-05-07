Internet Computer Price Hits $5.60 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $36.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00019405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00037455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,368,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,864,782 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

