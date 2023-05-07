Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $66.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $1,802,375.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,772,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

