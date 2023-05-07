Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17, reports. The company had revenue of $95.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $66.09.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock worth $13,226,937. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $721,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.