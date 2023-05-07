Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 1,145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 4.30% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $89,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP opened at $85.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

