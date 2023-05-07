Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.71. 49,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,441. The firm has a market cap of $998.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.34 and a 52-week high of $56.96.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

