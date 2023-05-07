IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05). IOG shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,707,560 shares traded.

IOG Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56. The stock has a market cap of £24.41 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IOG news, insider John Arthur bought 223,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,953 ($11,185.66). 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

