iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SHYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 4,286,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

