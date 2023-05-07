iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 56.3% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.44 on Friday, hitting $414.30. 2,992,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

