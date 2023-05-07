iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lowered by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,233. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

