iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.88. 11,096,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,643,274. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.