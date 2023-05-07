iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.67

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.67 and traded as low as $29.39. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 156,900 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $246.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 140,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,280 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 74,365 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

