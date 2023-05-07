iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.45. 35,456,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,533,898. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

