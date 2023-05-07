iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,002,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

