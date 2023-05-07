iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

