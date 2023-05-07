Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million. Itron also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.44.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 31.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

