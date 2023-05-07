ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.197-3.257 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

ITT stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 427,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ITT by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ITT by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

