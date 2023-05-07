ITT (NYSE:ITT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. ITT updated its FY23 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $84.13 on Friday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

