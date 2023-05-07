Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $63,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

