Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,535 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 638.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $215.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

