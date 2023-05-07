Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

