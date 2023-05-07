Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

WPC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

