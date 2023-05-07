Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.