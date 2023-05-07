Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,699,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,658,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 540,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

