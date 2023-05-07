Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

