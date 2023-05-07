Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

