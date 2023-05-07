Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.15.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $242.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile



EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

