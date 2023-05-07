Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,028.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,077.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,710.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,585.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

