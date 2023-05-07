Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.17 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $148,220.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,941.40 or 1.00098803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01003048 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,282.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

