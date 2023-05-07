JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Stock Position Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,685 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 230,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS BBUS opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.31.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

