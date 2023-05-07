JUNO (JUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $159,033.50

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $46.80 million and $159,033.50 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 73,597,759 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.