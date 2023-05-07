Kadena (KDA) Price Tops $0.86

Kadena (KDA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002991 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $199.21 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kadena has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,721,079 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

