Kellogg (NYSE:K) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.
K stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
