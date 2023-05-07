Kellogg (NYSE:K) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.34 EPS.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $98,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.