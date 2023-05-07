Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 149.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KROS. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

