KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,334,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

