KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.60 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

