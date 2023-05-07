KeyCorp Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

