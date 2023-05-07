Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.93

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.93 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 76.70 ($0.96). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($0.95), with a volume of 527,147 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities dropped their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.95. The company has a market capitalization of £340.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,526.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.